Senior citizens cope with isolation through art

By Holly Grisham
Before COVID-19, this art museum in the heart of Chicago invited Senior Citizens to come to the museum each Friday for FREE 'Viva La Vida' art classes.

At the end of each 'Viva La Vida' session, the proud Seniors would invite their family members into the museum to see their works of art. That all changed with the pandemic.

The Museum quickly began morphing their classes into 'virtual' programs.

Now, Viva La Vida simply enrolls the students, passes out the necessary art supplies at one curbside pick-up event and each Friday morning, for 2 hours, the classes are presented over Zoom.

The seniors are thrilled they still get to be creative, while they engage with the institution they love so much!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodlocalishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 8,922 new COVID-19 cases, 140 deaths
Lyons man charged in Bridgeview car theft, kidnapping of boy, police say
CPS Board meets after announcement of return to in-person learning
Man arrested after failed carjacking attempt, running across Edens: CPD
WI officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns
IN Gov. Holcomb quarantines after COVID-19 exposure
Highland Park mayor imposes gym closures due to COVID-19
Show More
Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone
A legal look at Gov. Pritzker's 10th disaster declaration
Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, windy Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News