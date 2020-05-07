Residents of senior community share messages of positivity amid COVID-19

LOS ANGELES -- Residents at the Emerald Court Senior Living Community in Anaheim, California are sharing messages of hope and gratitude on social media.

The residents are staying positive despite being among the most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Survival depends on accepting what life expects of us, even in the worst of human suffering," said Kenny Bloomfield, a resident at Emerald Court.

Jackie Jackson, another resident of the community said, "Let's keep it up gang. Wash your hands, do what you can do."

"I really have gotten a lot of positive things from my neighbors and friends," said resident Jim Hetrick.

Emerald Court resident Desiree Engel shared excitement for celebrating her 99th birthday. Rusty Young expressed her gratitude toward the staff, sending them "many, many elbow hugs" for keeping them fed and safe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimkabcelderlycoronavirusmore in commonseniorssenior citizenscovid 19 pandemicbe localishlocalishcovid 19be localish los angeles
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Gov. JB Pritzker gives COVID-19 update on new cases, deaths
Mayor Lightfoot announcement on Chicago reopening plan pushed back
Customer shoots at McDonald's employees after being told to leave due to COVID-19 restrictions
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
What to know about Illinois' 70,873 COVID-19 cases
Justice Dept moves to dismiss criminal case against Michael Flynn
Show More
Dixon business owner considers going rogue and reopening, violating IL COVID rules
Chicago florists prepare for Mother's Day rush with new safety measures
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 374 in 9,215 cases
Recovery story: Chicago-area man, 61, survives COVID-19
Help name Brookfield Zoo's African painted dog puppy
More TOP STORIES News