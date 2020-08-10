Cancer survivor returns to hospital 10 years later as nurse at MD Anderson

HOUSTON, Texas -- Caitlyn Mortus was diagnosed with cancer when she was just 13. Her family had a lot of questions, but Caitlyn got answers and inspiration when she started chemotherapy at MD Anderson's Children's Cancer Hospital in Houston, Texas.

After five rounds of chemo, Mortus beat the illness and left MD Anderson with the dream to become a nurse and help young patients like herself.

Now 10 years later, Mortus is working at MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital as a pediatric oncology nurse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhealthtexas medical centerall goodktrknursescancer caremd anderson cancer centercancerlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago looting devastates downtown businesses, over 100 arrested
Chicago streets reopen, CTA service resumes downtown after access limited to Loop
Chicago police exchange gun fire with suspect amid downtown looting
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Strong storms expected Monday afternoon
Baltimore explosion levels 3 homes; 1 killed, several injured
Shooter hurt after gunfire exchanged with police in Englewood: CPD
Disney World to scale back theme park hours amid COVID-19
Show More
NASA drops 'insensitive' names including 'Eskimo Nebula'
103-year-old gets tattoo, motorcycle ride after lockdown
IL reports 1,382 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths Sunday
Chicago lakefront businesses worry over 2nd possible shutdown
River Forest car crash leaves 4 dead
More TOP STORIES News