88-Year-Old Comedian: You're Never Too Old to Make People Laugh!

Age is just a number for Natalie K. Levant who decided to give standup comedy a try six years ago when she was 81.

Now at 88-years-old, she's making folks in the Philadelphia area laugh with her edgy humor.


She talks about her life as she has lived it, all the good and especially the bad. Her mantra is "Never know your place" and it's something she brings up in her standup!


Natalie encourages people to only become more visible and live life by their own rules.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
funny videocomedyfyi phillylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' COVID-19 cases reach 1,535, 16 deaths, as hospitals prepare influx of patients
CTA bus, rail operators test positive for COVID-19
Lawmakers, White House reach deal on $2 trillion relief package
What to know about Illinois' 1,535 COVID-19 cases
Lupus patients face severe medication shortage after Trump touts drug for coronavirus
California teen apparently first COVID-19 death in US under age 18
IL attorney general addresses price gouging, hoarding complaints amid COVID-19 crisis
Show More
Cook County morgue prepares for surge in bodies amid COVID-19 outbreak
Aetna waives patient payments for coronavirus hospital stays
Lockport teachers organize drive-by parade by students' houses
Several injured, including children, in multi-car crash at South Side bus stop
Educational companies offering free tools for teachers, parents
More TOP STORIES News