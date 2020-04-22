2 friends hold special concert for residents at Pearland nursing home

PEARLAND, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of people to stay away from their friends and family.

Men and women in nursing homes are particularly isolated because they are so at risk, but two friends wanted to spread joy and put on a concert for the residents at Windsong Care Center in Pearland, Texas.

The nursing home residents could actually watch the concert, because the duo performed outside their windows.

Windsong's owners say it's more important than ever for the residents to feel loved and connected, and this concert lifted everyone's spirits!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandnursing homecoronavirussenior citizenscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago's first COVID-19 antibody testing site opens in Lincoln Park
Illinois COVID-19 cases expected to peak in mid-May, Pritzker says
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Food returning to shelves but don't expect this item anytime soon
Young attorney springs prisoners in COVID-19 scare at Cook County Jail
Funeral to be held for CFD firefighter Edward Singleton, who died from COVID-19
Show More
94 publicly traded companies got $365M in PPP loans: Investigation
WATCH LIVE: City Council holds first virtual session amid COVID-19 pandemic
How to host a neighborhood safari for kids this Earth Day
Earth Day 2020: Shedd Aquarium shares ways to help our planet from home
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News