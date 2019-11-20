Sisters Start Nail Salon After Meeting Each Other for the First Time

These sisters met for the first time a few years ago-but that didn't stop them from going into business together. With a dream in their heads and a whole lot of love, they started Brooklyn Nail Company, where they offer creative, professional nail art as well as a friendly atmosphere to anyone who needs a little TLC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishsecretly awesome
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shot in head in 'gun battle' with bank robbery suspect; boy, 15, also shot
Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
Jussie Smollett files counterclaim against city saying prosecution was 'malicious'
Naperville student charged with hate crime after allegedly posting racist Craigslist ad
Arrest warrant issued for ex-husband in Buffalo Grove double homicide
New task force aims to improve city's affordable housing
Uber may audio record trips for safety
Show More
8-year-old N.C. boy running out of time for kidney match
GM sues Fiat Chrysler over union bribes
5 more deaths linked to mold infections at Seattle Children's Hospital
Chicago man says serious lung illness caused by vaping THC
Woman ID'd after being found dead inside Washington Heights home: police
More TOP STORIES News