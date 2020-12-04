be localish

Young entrepreneur designs socially-friendly face masks

LOS ANGELES -- Socializing may have just gotten easier!

When Jesse Weinstein graduated from San Diego State University earlier this year, he already had a business idea in mind, but when the pandemic hit, he quickly pivoted his original idea and re-invented it by creating "socialcoverings.com," which are comfortable, sustainable face masks designed with an opening for consuming beverages.

"We came up with this idea so it's like, you're grabbing a drink with your friends, you could use a straw through it and still be safe," said Weinstein, the founder of Social Coverings.

"The one thing we've been getting since we launched is how soft the material on this face cover is," said Pat Anthony, the creative director of Social Coverings.

Weinstein hopes the face masks will make holiday gatherings a little easier this winter season and that older people in families will feel more relaxed during get togethers.

The company prides itself on the masks being made in Los Angeles.

Social Coverings deals and other great holiday deals and steals are available now while supplies last HERE.

To buy, visit: socialcoverings.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcface masksmall businessfashionlocalish show (lsh)covid 19 pandemiclocalishbe localish
BE LOCALISH
Food made with a lot of love, flavor and soul
Treat your feet with a visit from the Footnanny!
#BeLocalish: Holiday Deals & Steals to support small businesses across country
Get a personalized message from Santa - virtually!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 10,526 cases, 148 coronavirus deaths
Ex-Ald. Ed Vrdolyak sentenced 18 months for tax evasion
Hotel under investigation after hosting wedding indoors
Len Kasper, long-time Cubs announcer, leaving for White Sox radio
2 teens killed in Berkeley crash while fleeing police ID'd
Chance the Rapper says friend Jeremih could be released from hospital
Goose Island Beer Co. releases 2020 Bourbon County Stout batch
Show More
Girl, 16, shot dead while intervening in Gage Park beating: police
Retired teacher loses COVID-19 battle
In face of 'grim' jobs report, Biden backs more COVID-19 aid
How to save energy, lower utility bills during winter pandemic
What seemed like stalking case was jealous lover's cover for murder
More TOP STORIES News