Chicago church partners with organizations to feed 200 people every week

By Yukare Nakayama
Organizations from the West side of Chicago have partnered up with a local church and created Soup for the Soul! It aims to build food access.

The Stone Temple Missionary Baptist Church has been a historical pillar in the North Lawndale community since its creation. It was once a synagogue turned church where Martin Luther King Jr. once visited. Now its partnered up with several organization in the community to create food access for the community.


"In this community there is a lot of poverty and there really is no place to get fresh food. There's no place to get food really if you don't have a vehicle and if you are operating from a place of poverty," said Reshorna Fitzpatrick, executive Pastor at Stone Temple Baptist church.

The Soup for the Soul program feeds 200 people every Monday. It started because of the accelerated food disparity the pandemic caused in the North Lawndale community.


The program will be running until March. Pastor Fitzpatrick said the church will keep working with organizations around the area to help feed the community in need.
