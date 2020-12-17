localish

South Philly welcomes Curiosity Doughnut popup

Top Chef Winner Nicholas Elmi has reinvented his restaurant as a doughnut shop during the pandemic.

He has teamed up with James Beard winner Alex Talbot's Curiosity Doughnuts to deliver award-winning doughnuts to a new audience.


The collaboration is a result of the pandemic. Elmi is unable to open his fine dining restaurants so he has opened the space up to serve doughnuts.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiafyi phillyworth the waitwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Daddy-daughter social media team goes viral for custom threads
This pizza has 7 different types of seafood on it!
Blast From The Past offers a nostalgic trip for shoppers
Take a tour of one of the world's best outdoor Christmas displays!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen charged in retired Chicago firefighter's shooting death
IL reports 8,828 COVID-19 cases, 181 deaths
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Students at Crown Point High School fundraise for local food bank
Win a chance to demolish Trump's former casino in AC
Bodycam video shows police raid wrong house; mayor apologizes to victim
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
Show More
Netflix tests new audio-only option to binge shows on mobile
Chicago police misconduct cases improperly closed: IG report
Blackhawks stay with team name in wake of Indians' decision
Home Depot to pay $20.8M fine for lax contractor oversight
The Christmas Star: How to see Jupiter, Saturn together in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News