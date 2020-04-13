Texas father teaches kids importance of serving others during COVID-19 outbreak

SPRING, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed so much of our daily lives, but Ben Patterson spends his days like any other.

He goes to work, comes home to spend time with his wife and kids, then helps others.

The Spring, Texas father knew his elderly neighbors would need help during this pandemic, so he offered his services to the entire neighborhood on NextDoor.

Patterson now has a full spreadsheet, detailing elderly neighbors' needs like fixing a plumbing issue or picking up groceries.

Patterson is not only helping neighbors at a time when everyone needs it, he is teaching his kids that we are all in this together!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springcommunity strongneighborhoodfeel goodcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in 6 days, Pritzker says
Little Village smokestack implosion sparks outrage, plans for lawsuit
CPS students begin first official day of e-learning
WATCH LIVE: Funeral procession for Chicago firefighter who died from COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Trump fires back at Fauci with retweet after criticism
Meat plant closes after 293 workers test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Grocery alternatives: new ways to find what you need for your next meal
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago Easter weekend violence
7-year-old runs backyard 'marathon' to fundraise for hospitals
Coronavirus: How do you know if you've recovered
More TOP STORIES News