Step inside the largest interactive Art Museum in Philadelphia

Wonderspaces is Philadelphia's largest experiential and interactive art museum that encourages its visitors to engage and even become part of the art.

The gallery is 24,000 square feet and there are 14 exhibits from all over the world ranging from Virtual Reality to pieces you can walk through.


The space is visually striking allowing for those instagrammable moments. It is the go-to spot for a unique night out on the town.

Wonderspaces
Fashion District Philadelphia
27 N 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiafyi phillylocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged in stabbing of street musician on Loop Red Line platform
LPHS students stage sit-in amid ongoing misconduct investigations
Man charged in shooting on CTA Blue Line train
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow falls across area
Twins Floyd and Lloyd come of age, despite challenges
Man body-slammed by Chicago police sues city, officer
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
Show More
Minooka man accused of Ponzi scheme that raised $75M
Man shot by police after standoff in Riverside park
How to watch the New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC
Naperville bans sale of dogs, cats from commercial breeders
Chicago Auto Show: Media Preview Day
More TOP STORIES News