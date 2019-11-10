Stranger Saves Suicidal Cop's Life

My Father's Business is an organization created by Zion Officer Matthew Thornton.

Instead of being in the streets, kids gather in this safe space on Friday nights to play basketball, eat a meal and hear from mentors.

Matthew was on the verge of taking his own life, until a stranger stepped in to help. Now given a second chance, he has become a father figure to many and has made it his mission to keep the kids of Zion safe.
