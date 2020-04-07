One street is coming together for daily workouts, while physical distancing

One neighborhood in West Chicago has found a safe way to work out together, while still following the shelter in place order.

Fitness instructor and special education teacher Bailey Zydek has led daily workouts at 2 p.m. for her family and neighbors on Acorn Lane Drive in the west suburb.


"The classes have happened every day this week, and they plan to keep them going every day, rain or shine," said Laura Hertz, who lives across the street from Zydek.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fitnesscoronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports largest spike in COVID-19 deaths, cases yet
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago liquor sales curfew starts Thursday
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
What to know about Illinois' 15,078 COVID-19 cases
Prisoners, attorneys call Cook County Jail a 'public health disaster' in new court filings
Funeral homes struggle with how to enforce social distancing
Show More
Cardinal Cupich urges 'new sense of solidarity' in face of COVID-19 pandemic
Chicago coronavirus survivor ready to donate antibody-rich plasma
Westchester neighbors rally for WWII vet's 96th birthday
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms racing through Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News