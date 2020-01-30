Welcome to Smash Therapy, where you can break whatever you want!

Stressed out? Try therapy - Smash Therapy.

This place in Spring, Texas was started by Jennifer "Jiffy" Morales.

Morales said she had a rough childhood and dealt with anger, impulsiveness and depression, but she eventually found a way to survive the pain and created a place for people to vent in a safe but physical space.

At Smash Therapy, people break glass, televisions and furniture with a sledgehammer. They can even throw paintballs to relieve stress.

"Channel that energy in an environment where consequences don't exist and take you and your closure home afterwards," Morales said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springmental wellnessstresstherapymental health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Health officials speak on 2nd confirmed coronavirus case in Illinois
Man charged in 2017 murder of Diamond Turner
Robbers kidnap victim leaving Fulton River District bar, police say
Man's body found, baby still missing after Florida triple murder
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
Zion woman killed in Waukegan hit-and-run
Wounded CPD sergeant recovering after witnessing shooting, helping catch suspect
Show More
CPD interim supt. announces department reorganization
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial resumes with Senators' questions
Facebook to pay $550M over Illinois privacy class action suit
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
News Fix: Nearly 4 years later, Brexit to take effect Friday
More TOP STORIES News