Students create STEM project to reduce traffic collisions

Students create STEM project to reduce traffic collisions

TULARE, Calif. -- A group of students in Central California used their STEM assignment to create a device to help reduce traffic accidents.

"This originally started in our principles of STEM class at the beginning of the school year, we started looking at artificial intelligence," said Eric York, a science teacher at Tulare Union High School and the staff supervisor of the group.

The group was part of the Samsung: Solve for Tomorrow contest, which encourages students to show how STEM can be used to improve communities.

"Basically you present a solution using STEM to solve a real-world problem. We knew that the issue of traffic safety was one of those issues that came up as a possible problem to solve," York said.

The group created a dashboard device that alerts a driver of stop signs and traffic lights, securing them a Top 10 finish in the contest and $65,000 for the school.

"It's a parting gift, a senior gift if you would," said Victor Martinez-Ambriz, a senior at Tulare Union and one of the participants in the group.

"It's so amazing we're able to leave that legacy behind for all the future STEM students here at Union, and I couldn't be happier," he said.

To learn more about Samsung: Solve for Tomorrow and to see the full list of winners, click here.
