SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation helps you find your inner "supergirl"

HOUSTON, Texas -- SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation believes we all have a supergirl inside of us.

The organization, celebrating 5 years, is committed to closing the gaps for women and girls of color in STEM, innovation and leadership initiatives.

Founder and Executive Director Loretta Williams Gurnell said they have helped thousands of girls since 2016, giving them opportunities to learn more about STEM, work with mentors in math and science fields, and see firsthand that careers like these are possible for everyone.

Joauna Carter joined SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation after her father passed away from cancer. She wants to do medical research to find a cure and save lives, and the organization is helping her follow her dreams.

If you want to learn more about SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation, you can visit their website or check them out on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in shooting outside Bridgeview Secretary of State facility
Uber driver fatally shot while trying to fight off carjacker, family says
Gov. Pritzker receives COVID vaccine; IL reports 2,793 new cases
What is the future of downtown Chicago?
Waukegan renaming 2 schools due to namesakes' ties to slavery
Cook County releases 16K first-dose vaccine appointments
Suez Canal blocked by massive ship, could disrupt global shipping
Show More
Cubs unveil new touchless entry system at Wrigley Field
Expect slower mail, fewer post office hours, USPS postmaster says
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions: Officials
Students sue universities, ask for refunds over online learning
More TOP STORIES News