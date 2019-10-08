Superhero window washers surprise kids at UCLA Hospital

Children at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital get a visit from superheroes to wash their windows.

The surprise visit brightens the rooms of children receiving treatment at the hospital. Wonder Woman, Spider Man, Captain America and even the Incredible Hulk teamed up for the clean up.

One mom enjoying the show said, "It's nice to get out of the room, and it's nice to see everybody."

Not only did the superheroes wash windows, they took time to pose for photos and interact with the children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleschildrenuclasuperheroeslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney Magnet School principal retires after petition called for her removal
Fire destroys historic Masonic Temple in downtown Aurora
6 students treated for drug overdoses at Bowen HS
Cop trial's witness met with his suspected killers for drug buy: PD
'Hamilton' star says daughter's severe epilepsy changed priorities from acting to advocacy
PlayStation 5 gets 2020 launch date
2 Chicago teens killed in Hammond crash involving semi
Show More
Scotch 'capsules' deliver whiskey without the glass
How to donate old LEGOS
Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault weapons
Teenager's outfit banned from homecoming
Child to face murder charges in deadly fire
More TOP STORIES News