SNEAK PEEK: Giant Britney Spears Mural

Renowned artist Rob Prior painted the larger-than-life mural to honor the songstress as part of "the ultimate fan experience" at The Zone in Los Angeles. The pop-up will allow fans to experience the singer's decades-long career with plenty of interactive experiences.

The artist designed the massive mural to capture the entirety of Spears' career--from her iconic "I'm a Slave 4 U" look to imagery from her more recent "Piece of Me" residency in Las Vegas. Prior hopes that when people see the mural, they feel as though it is "a representation of [Spears]"

"The biggest compliment would be for her to go, 'cool.'"

The Zone is a one-of-a-kind exhibit with 10 interactive rooms based on Spears' most memorable music videos.

The exhibit is expected to open at the end of January and people can get tickets at Britney The Zone.
