Petaluma-based flying school takes students on ride of a lifetime in 'flying motorcycle'

By Chris Bollini
PETALUMA, Calif. -- If you have ever dreamt of seeing the beautiful Sonoma Country landscapes and coastline from a bird's eye view, Spirits Up, a flying school located in a Petaluma, California, can make that happen aboard an Air Creation ultralight trike.

"If you are looking for adventure, if you seek a little bit of a rush, if you really want to do something extraordinary, fantastic, and unique--trike flying is cool," certified flying instructor Michael Globensky shares. He playfully refers to a trike, a type of powered hang glider, as a flying motorcycle or a motorized hang glider on steroids.

Spirits Up is one of only 15 locations in the United States that offers trike flying. According to Globensky, it's a one of a kind experience.

"You're in an open air cockpit so you don't have any walls around you, no windows," Globensky explains.

Currently enrolled student Tami Kalfos adds, "You really can't put it into words until you get up there and try it."

If you are interested in learning how to fly an ultralight trike, it all starts with a discovery flight.

"It's an hour flight so you can realize if you like it or not. We go fly, We go to the coast, then it's up to you to decide if you'd like to continue with more lessons," Globensky reveals.

Globensky's greatest reward is sharing his deep love of flying with students.

For more information, visit here.
