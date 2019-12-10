festival

Experience the Holiday Decoration magic at Disneyland!

No matter how you celebrate the Holidays, Hanukkah, Christmas, Navidad, Kwanzaa or Diwali, Disney Parks is the merriest place to be! The Festival of Holidays is the perfect way to celebrate all of the various cultural and spiritual holiday traditions. The food and beverage options the parks have rolled out this holiday season is also a great way to highlight festive traditions. Visiting many of your favorite attractions that have been transformed for the holidays is another great way to enjoy the Festival of Holidays in the park! Make sure to stop by the 60 foot Christmas tree decorated with over 1,500 Victorian style decorations on main street! And if you need to pick up a few holiday sweaters for those parties coming up make sure to do so and grab a pair of matching ears!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holiday lightsfestivalholidaydisneylandlocalish
FESTIVAL
Let Your Worries Drift Away at the Fresno Water Lantern Festival
Rising Hope in the Mojave Desert
City announces 2020 festivals, events lineup
Indoor Halloween trick-or-treating, family fun in the Chicago area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Morton East HS in Cicero on lockdown
Woman robbed after man attempts to pull her into alley near UIC campus: police
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Zion principal accused of having sex with student while working in Kenosha
Chicago activist organizes global quilting project through #RitasQuilt
Great Chicago Light Fight: Mokena holiday light display wows neighbors
Troopers praise young twins who rescued selves from deadly crash
Show More
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
Man accused of kidnapping teen to sell her into sex trafficking
Boy, 5, shot and killed when family got into fight: police
Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD autopsy inconclusive: medical examiner
Family, friends say goodbye to teacher killed in Orland Park hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News