Experience the Holiday Decoration magic at Disneyland!

No matter how you celebrate the Holidays, Hanukkah, Christmas, Navidad, Kwanzaa or Diwali, Disney Parks is the merriest place to be! The Festival of Holidays is the perfect way to celebrate all of the various cultural and spiritual holiday traditions. The food and beverage options the parks have rolled out this holiday season is also a great way to highlight festive traditions. Visiting many of your favorite attractions that have been transformed for the holidays is another great way to enjoy the Festival of Holidays in the park! Make sure to stop by the 60 foot Christmas tree decorated with over 1,500 Victorian style decorations on main street! And if you need to pick up a few holiday sweaters for those parties coming up make sure to do so and grab a pair of matching ears!