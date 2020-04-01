community strong

Taste of Texas offering toilet paper with takeout during COVID-19 outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Taste of Texas restaurant in Houston, Texas is an icon after being open for more than 40 years. But just like after Hurricane Harvey, they are changing the way they operate because of COVID-19.

The owners are keeping on all 206 employees by turning waitstaff into delivery drivers.

The restaurant normally serves 1,000 guests a day, and now they're taking their famous food across the entire city! And they're offering toilet paper with your takeout.

If you would like to order or pick up food to go, visit the Taste of Texas' website at www.tasteoftexas.com.

Click here for more Localish stories about good food, good people and good living in your community
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodcommunity strongmore in commoncoronavirusall goodrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
COMMUNITY STRONG
Dad in Africa sees family's chalk messages through security cam
Houston's 'Bread Man' giving away loaves to hospitality workers
Family recreates canceled Disney vacation at home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker extends Illinois stay-at-home order to April 30
Concerns about paying rent, mortgages grow as COVID-19 shutdowns continues
Surgeon General weighs in on general public wearing face masks
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
What to know about Illinois' 5,994 COVID-19 cases
1 killed in crash involving CTA bus on South Side
CTA bus driver attacked; crashes on sidewalk in Brainerd on South Side: police
Show More
Sheriff seeking tips in 'Tiger King' disappearance
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy start Wednesday with some afternoon sun
Actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
Wednesday is Census Day: What to know about 2020 census
More TOP STORIES News