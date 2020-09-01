abc13 plus cypress

Teen entrepreneur beautifies Cypress neighborhood during pandemic

CYPRESS, Texas -- From pro-athlete aspirations to making money with his side hustles, Caydence Robinson is not your average teenager.

You could say the entrepreneurial bug bit him years ago after starting his first business.

When he wanted a bearded dragon as a pet, his parents decided to teach him about financial responsibility. Instead of buying food for his dragon every week, he got smart about it and started breeding his own reptile food with Dubia roaches.

After having a surplus of food, he connected with other reptile owners and started selling bug colonies to make extra money.

Recently, he started another side business of restoring mailboxes. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has kept him at home, he wanted to put that time to good use by offering his mailbox services to his Cypress neighbors.

Within a month's time, he managed to beautify 22 mailboxes in his subdivision!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypressabc13 plus cypressentrepreneurshipbusinesscommunity strongabc13 plusktrkpandemiclocalish show (lsh)communitylocalish
ABC13 PLUS CYPRESS
Hang out with llamas, a mini pig, and more at this Cypress ranch
Andrew's Artisan Cakes: Teen Runs Own Business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump visits Kenosha in wake of police shooting, protests
IL reports 1,492 new COVID-19 cases
Person dies after shootout with police in Pilsen; 2 others in custody
New Robin Williams film examines Lewy body dementia
VIDEO: Bears search for food inside Lake Tahoe convenience store
Dog dies, 17 others rescued after O'Hare cargo handler allegedly neglected them for days
FBI-Chicago warns gang cabal may be targeting police officers
Show More
Chicago Park District program registration to open this week
1 in custody after Warrenville standoff
Suburban accountant sentenced for embezzling $77M
Charges dropped against woman in Winnetka pier incident
52 former Black franchisees sue McDonald's for discrimination
More TOP STORIES News