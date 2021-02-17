Teen holds blood drive for her sweet sixteen birthday

PHOENIX -- The pandemic has put celebrations on hold for many, but one Arizona teen has found a way to celebrate and help her community.

Kessa Hancock decided that for her sweet 16 she would help others by holding a blood drive.

"It went from me just spending the day, hanging out with my friends, with some good food, and having a photo shoot to having a blood drive," Hancock said.

"With the pandemic, and the national blood shortage, I thought this would be a great opportunity for me to host a blood drive and still bring people together," she said.

"I've been trying to do that a lot during the pandemic," Hancock said. "I feel like this is a really great way to make something positive happen from a negative disaster."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonalocalish inspireblood drivebirthdayall goodgood newslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing dog who escaped Chicago vet found safe by CPD officer
Chicago garbage collection could be delayed as snow persists
IL reports 1,785 new COVID cases, 24 deaths
Federal judge worried that Chicago mob boss might return to Outfit ways
Gov. Pritzker gives budget address as partisan battle brews
Tribune agrees to purchase by hedge fund for $630M
FOID card delays leave some on edge as carjacking cases surge
Show More
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
VIDEO: Trump Plaza reduced to pile of rubble in Atlantic City
Arrest made after Nicki Minaj's father died in hit-and-run
Lakeview condo garage roof collapses under snow
99-year-old Prince Philip admitted to London hospital
More TOP STORIES News