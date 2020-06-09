Telford Fire company supports local communities during COVID-19 crisis

Local Fire Companies are struggling in the time of COVID 19 since they are unable to fundraise like they typically would.That does not stop them from showing support for their neighbors and bringing smiles to the faces of the people around them.Telford Fire Company, in Telford, Pennsylvania, started doing birthday drive-by when the lockdown started in March and since then they have celebrated over 60 birthdays with their sirens and friendly waves. .They say that they want the community to know they are still there to support them even in these uncertain times.