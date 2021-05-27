Test your limits at FLG X treetop adventure course in New Jersey

LEDGEWOOD, New Jersey -- Thrill-seekers rejoice! FLG X has arrived to New Jersey with an exhilarating treetop adventure course.
The obstacle course, set within the woods of Northern New Jersey, features suspended bridges, swings, slides, nets, zip lines, and even an aerial surfboard at 15 to 50 feet off the ground.
"When people arrive here, they realize that it's more than just zip lines, there are different kinds of bridges, and a lot more heights than people expect," said Tom Kaminski, Guide at FLG X NJ.
The self-guided experience, which originated in Flagstaff, Arizona, has more than 30 thrilling zip lines, challenging guests to push their limits and overcome their fears.
Even though the experience itself is self-guided, an FLG X guide will follow you through the experience to ensure the safety of visitors, answer any questions, and go through any of the techniques.
As part of its mission to provide a safe, fun, and physical experience, FLG X NJ has implemented the necessary safety precautions amid the pandemic.
"The course speaks for itself. It can be a little scary, but it's the interaction with our awesome staff that ensures people have an awesome day they will remember and talk about for the rest of their lives," said Kaminski.
