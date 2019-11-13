Memorable. Authentic. Texas. Southern. Creole: The legacy of Brennan's of Houston

Alex Brennan-Martin, son of famed restaurateur Ella Brennan, and his longtime staff have wowed generations of customers with staples like turtle soup, snapper Pontchartrain and bananas foster, but that doesn't mean the restaurant has been without its challenges.

A fire in 2008 gutted the building, but a "labor of love" caused them to rebuild and continue to serving guests from Houston and beyond.


"There's an old expression that a great restaurant doesn't just feed the person. They feed their soul," Brennan-Martin said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodsocietyrestaurantfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suburban woman's arrest raises concerns about how police treat mentally ill
Trump impeachment hearings go live on TV with first witnesses
Westchester woman says ComEd demanded she pay ex-husband's bill
Evanston parents demand answers after daughter, 12, allegedly assaulted at school
Garage fire spreads to other buildings in Brighton Park
New Amazon 4-star store opening in Oakbrook Center Wednesday
Lockport man killed in Tampa, Fla. hit-and-run
Show More
Video: Robber sends woman crashing down escalator at Texas mall
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and windy Wednesday with light snow in evening
DA: Father used baby as human shield; child shot 4 times in Philadelphia
Teen hockey player dies of complications from mono
Boy, 11, critically injured in Back of the Yards house fire
More TOP STORIES News