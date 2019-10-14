Texas restaurant serves up match made in foodie heaven

Chocolate and barbecue might seem like an unlikely combination, but one restaurant in Tomball, Texas is doing both.

Scott Moore and partner Michelle Holland don't just own one of the top 10 barbecue joints in the South, they also founded Texas' very first bean-to-bar craft chocolatier.

Even better? Both businesses are under one roof. One side of the hot-spot is devoted to every step of the chocolate making process, from roasting to grinding to melting. The other side you'll find a 3,000 pound tank smoker of classic beef, pork and ribs.

People travel from as far away as Europe and Asia to stand in line for the one-of kind experience of Tejas Chocolate and Barbecue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bbqfoodrestaurantbarbecue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot: 'Crystal clear' CTU will go on strike, no classes Thursday
New Chicago DEA boss targets 'Trafficking Jam' by 2 drug cartels
Employee shot inside Alsip Wendy's, suspect in custody
SEIU announces deal with Chicago Park District
Day of Dead mural wraps around Little Village Restaurant
Joe Maddon hired as manager of LA Angels, ESPN reports
GM, UAW reach deal tentative agreement that could end strike
Show More
Teacher's Columbus Day shirt sparks controversy
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find childcare if schools are closed
Video shows Utah trooper save man seconds before oncoming train smashes vehicle
ABC 7 Over the air Viewers: Plan to rescan on October 18
Police arrest man accused of dragging Ga. officer with vehicle
More TOP STORIES News