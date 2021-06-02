localish

Theater teacher's free after-school program catches Beyoncé's attention

EMBED <>More Videos

Texas theater teacher gets help from Beyoncé!

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A theater teacher who's inspiring students across North Texas has captured the attention of Beyoncé.

ShaVonne Banks-Davis and her company, Acting with Mrs. Davis, recently received a $10,000 grant from the stars BeyGood Foundation and the NAACP.

For them to select me out of, I know there are probably thousands of people who applied for this, it was so humbling, said Banks-Davis. It was so motivating and encouraging that they believe in arts like I believe in arts. So its given me the opportunity to do what I want to do, which is offer free classes.

Banks-Davis is a traveling theater teacher, bringing after-school theater programming to multiple school districts across Dallas and Fort Worth. She also partners with the Maroon 9 Community Enrichment Organization to bring free and low-cost fine arts programming to schools and to the community.

Although Banks-Davis started her business at the helm of the pandemic, she's also successfully brought together students from across the country for free virtual group theater classes and offers private virtual acting lessons.

For on classes and programs, visit actingwithmrsdavis.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort worthchildreneducationschoolsarts & culturektrktheaterlocalish
LOCALISH
Texas theater teacher gets help from Beyoncé!
Jersey City kids find their rhythm through bucket-drumming class
Cancer survivor in search of kidney match
New Tex Mex cafe is an ode to ZZ Top!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 478 COVID cases, 9 deaths
Lollapalooza releases lineup by day
Body found in TX search for missing boy; father's girlfriend charged
Biden's 'month of action' aims to get 70% of adults partially vaccinated by July 4
Child, 2, dies in Joliet after suffering self-inflicted gunshot wound
Coach K will retire from coaching after next season: ESPN
Racks of clothes worth over $10K stolen from Skokie mall: police
Show More
Chicago blood donations needed, Red Cross says
Chicago Archdiocese breathes new life into Little Village school
Lawrence to Bryn Mawr CTA project groundbreaking Wed.
President Obama makes surprise South Side visit
3 hurt, 1 killed in LSD crash at Monroe: Chicago police
More TOP STORIES News