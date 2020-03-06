Ex-Olympian took Temple fencing from upstart club to national power

Nikki Franke has fenced as an All-American collegiate athlete and an Olympian. Now she's leading the Temple Owls fencing to the national stage.

Franke has been leading the Temple University Fencing Team for nearly half a century.


When she went to the college to get her Masters and saw that the men had a team but the women didn't, she sought to make a change.


That was 48 years ago. She's an All American Olympian and two-time national champion herself and has brought everything she has learned to the team. And the results have been great. The team has climbed the ranks, and currently is the fifth-ranked team in the nation.

Dr. Nikki Franke, Head Coach at Temple | Bio
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
temple owlssportslocalishtemple university
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st Indiana case of COVID-19 reported
Rivers Casino Des Plaines to open Illinois' first sportsbook
Durbin meets with CDC, Illinois officials on COVID-19 response
Birrieria La Terraza serves up some of Chicago's best birria
Cook County commissioner resigns months after FBI raid
Video released of knife-wielding man killed by police after robbery in South Shore
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
Show More
US coronavirus death toll hits 12 as testing on cruise ship begins
PAWS Chicago returns with homeless pets from Nashville shelters after Tenn. tornadoes
2-legged dog 'Lt. Dan' finalist for Cadbury bunny contest
Teacher allegedly smashes 11-year-old's face onto desk, family says
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News