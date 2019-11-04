localish

The Heart of Hyde Park Mural

Lead artist, Moses Ball, shares the inspiration behind the Hyde Park mural tribute. Through a grant gifted to Hyde Park managed by LA Commons this mural was commissioned for the Hyde Park neighborhood. It's important to LA Commons, particularly because of gentrification across the city to have communities assert their identity. Community members like the late Nipsey Hussle and community activist Assata Umoja appear prominently within the mural as a reminder of the great minds and hearts within the neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesartlos angelesmural artslocalish
LOCALISH
You can get this S'mores Monster Shake in Cary
NJ bakery honors the dead with traditional Pan de Muerto bread
Did you know there is a winery in the heart of Brooklyn?
This Workout Class Combines Swordplay and Martial Arts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police Supt. Eddie Johnson says he's 'toying' with retirement
Buffalo Wild Wings fires Naperville employees involved in alleged racist incident
Chicago woman's pictures used to create 'fake reviews' online
North Side shoreline braces for winter weather, lake levels continue to rise
Supt. Johnson outlines proposed CPD budget
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
CDC: Ground beef likely cause of salmonella outbreak that killed 1
Show More
Black Friday deals on eBay have begun
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
More than 100 vegetable products recalled for listeria concerns
Michigan woman arrested for overdue library books
4-year-old dressed as Lori Lightfoot for Halloween gets pizza lunch with Mayor
More TOP STORIES News