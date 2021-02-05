Himalaya Restaurant: a Texas twist on Indian classics!

HOUSTON, Texas -- From masala-spiced fried chicken to curried crawfish étouffée, the menu at Himalaya Restaurant in Houston's Gandhi District is like nothing you've ever tasted!
James Beard-nominated chef Kaiser Lashkari serves up some of the most unique Indian and Pakistani dishes in Houston.

Although Himalaya is famous for authentic cuisine, like spicy biryani or garlic naan, another big draw is the mouthwatering fusion fare.
Chef Kaiser blends the spices of India with Texas-inspired recipes that customers can't get enough of, like the mac and cheese chicken tikka masala, curried chicken and dumplings, or the parathadilla, a spin on a traditional quesadilla.

One of the biggest favorites is Chef Kaiser's signature fried chicken, soaked in spices like garam masala and ginger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc13abc13 plusktrkbite sizelocalishabc13 plus gandhi district
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 3,660 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths
CPS, Mayor Lightfoot send 'final offer' to CTU
Lake Villa man killed daughter in murder-suicide, investigators say
Old Fashioned Donuts serving up glazed nirvana for nearly 50 years on South Side
Plainfield man says scammer stole his unemployment benefits
New SW Side surveillance cameras being installed to combat crime: CPD
Christopher Plummer, legendary actor known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
Show More
Chicagoland Jewish community hosting racial justice event this weekend
Over 60 WI fishermen rescued after being stranded on ice
Wear Red Day 2021 raises awareness about heart disease in women
Toxic metals found in popular baby foods: Report
New mother warns of dangerous heart health warning signs
More TOP STORIES News