Long Island Dutchess of Ropes Brings Back the lost art of Double Dutch

LONG ISLAND, New York -- Long Island's Dutchess of Ropes is on a mission to bring the lost art of Double Dutch back into the lives for women of all ages.This new space offers Double Dutch to get your fitness on, even if you don't know how to jump.Duchess of Ropes CEO, Yocana Orange wanted to create a space where women can not only workout, but also feel nostalgic and bring out their inner kid."So you can jump double dutch with your eyes closed because it's a sound and it's a rhythm," said Orange. "It's not so much a visual thing, but it's more of a feeling and it's more of a sound."When you register with the group not only will you get to double dutch, but hula hoop and hopscotch as well.Now tha summer's over, Orange plans to incorporate more activities for the fall like Mommy and me double dutch classes and yoga.