music

Check Out the Latin Music Exhibit at the Grammy Museum

Latin music has become a worldwide influence. To celebrate this growing legacy in the U.S., the Grammy Museum opened a Latin music gallery which highlights historical moments and accomplishments of Latin Grammy Award-winning and nominated artists-including Shakira, Mana, Los Tigres del Norte, Juanes and more. Visitors can explore the costumes and looks from their favorite Latin artist show stopping moments at the Latin Grammy Awards. The exhibits are rolling and will change over time, so be on the look for Bad Bunny's next red carpet look to hit the exhibit! For more info visit: Grammy Museum
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslatino lifefyi latinmusicgrammy awardlocalish
MUSIC
Students behind viral remix of 'Truth Hurts' meet Lizzo
Brad Paisley talks about hosting his first variety show
New documentary focused on iconic Chicago record store Dusty Groove
Concert helps pay medical bills for teen injured in NW Side shootout
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Autopsy planned for Monday for Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD
38 vehicles set on fire in tow yard arsons on South, Far South Side
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Portage Park, police say
How you could fall victim to this year's top holiday scams
3 charged with armed carjacking of ride-share vehicle on NW Side
Vanna White to host Wheel of Fortune
Show More
3 men indicted for murder of key witness in Amber Guyger trial
Police search for suspect in deadly Maywood hit-and-run
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least 5
Miss South Africa crowned 2019 Miss Universe
15 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News