gift ideas

Gearys Celebrates 90 Years Just in Time for the Holidays

Family-owned luxury store, Gearys is celebrating nine decades of business in Beverly Hills. Named after H.L. Geary, former President of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, the store opened its doors back in 1930. The iconic store offers a wide selection of gifts for any occasion - everything from designer jewelry and watches to antiques and dinnerware. Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, Gearys attracts the biggest names in Hollywood and across the world. If you're looking for a gift that will impress and become a conversation starter, stop by Gearys in Beverly Hills. For more info visit their website:
Gearys Beverly Hills

You can follow them on social media: Gearys Beverly Hills Facebook and Gearys Beverly Hills Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly hillsfyi holidaysgiftsgift ideasjewelrylocalish
GIFT IDEAS
10 perfect holiday gifts for the tech lover on your list
Books that make great gifts this holiday season
Target's gift card sale is back! Here's when you can save
Presents for every passion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officer found guilty in off-duty shooting death of neighbor
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Man admits killing girlfriend on cruise ship
2 'Hamilton' stars turn off-stage passion into new golf business
Officials: Please don't bring weed to airport, even when it's legal
Man calls 911 to say he killed someone on North Side: police
Person thrown into display case during Loop robbery: CPD
Show More
Chicago bars ramp up safety measures during holidays
VIDEO: Top 10 Chicago weather events of the decade
Teen faces life in prison for killing alleged sex trafficker
Woman, baby killed in unincorporated Lake Villa crash, 4 injured
Breast enhancement surgery leaves teen with severe brain damage
More TOP STORIES News