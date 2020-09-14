abc13 plus east end

How The Original Ninfa's in Houston became the pioneers of Tex-Mex

HOUSTON, Texas -- When Maria "Ninfa" Laurenzo first opened a taco shop in Houston's East End neighborhood in 1973, she was a widow with five children and her tortilla factory was failing.

It started as a side business to earn some extra cash, but she never imagined it would become a Tex-Mex culinary empire.

"Mama Ninfa," as she became known, sold 250 of her handmade tacos al carbon the first day she opened Ninfa's on Navigation Street.

Before long, word spread about Ninfa's chargrilled skirt steak and business grew so quickly that Mama Ninfa closed the tortilla factory to focus on the restaurant.

Today, the Original Ninfa's is a Tex-Mex institution, credited with popularizing fajitas in Texas, and ultimately, across the country.

After almost 50 years in business, the Original Ninfa's is still serving up "the best Mexican food in Texas since Texas was in Mexico!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlatin heritage monthfoodmexicanabc13 plus east endabc13 plusktrkrestaurantlocalishmy go tohispanic heritage
ABC13 PLUS EAST END
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
53 shot, 10 fatally in weekend shootings
IL reports 1,373 new COVID-19 cases
Chicago woman, 2-year-old son kicked off flight because he was not wearing mask
U of I Hospital nurses' strike continues, with SEIU Local 73 workers join picket lines
Amazon seeking 100,000 people for warehouse jobs
Mayor Lightfoot announces Contact Tracing Corps
Kenosha, WI mayor announces committees, listening sessions to deal with issues of racism
Show More
More restaurants, bars face closures due to COVID-19 economic impact
Foxx faces criticism over deadly Wicker Park Walgreens stabbing
Chicago Weather: Sunshine visible with hazy skies at times Monday
Orland Park Sky Zone cited after hosting 'lock-in': village officials
Indiana reports 755 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
More TOP STORIES News