The Perfect Ice Cream Scoop at Your Doorstep

Are you craving ice cream but lacking the energy to get some? Well, one San Francisco-based ice cream shop has you covered! At Smitten, you can create and order your own ice cream flavor and then have it delivered! This all started with one woman's love for good ice cream! Back in 2009, Robyn Fisher was on a mission to reengineer ice cream, so she invented her own ice cream machine that can churn creamy scoops in about 90 seconds. With the help of Smitten's Culinary Director Brooke Mosley, they make everything from scratch, including ice cream bases, cone batters, sauces, cookies and toppings. Flavors are always changing with a seasonally rotating menu, including creations like Spiced Apple Pie and Peppermint Mocha. Yum! This definitely has the Bay Area screaming for ice cream!
Report a correction or typo
