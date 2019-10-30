Nearly a 3-hour drive outside Chicago, you'll find the "Pumpkin Capital of the World," where pumpkin pies are prepped by the tens of thousands.Welcome to Morton, Illinois.Some of the local growers say the area's soil variety helps with planting pumpkins, allowing for early or late harvests.One grower said he picks and plants seeds specifically for pumpkin pie. The pumpkins are then loaded onto trucks and shuttled to a plant, where they're cooked and canned before being sold for fall festivities!