The Right Way to Hold a Chicken

EMBED <>More Videos

The Right Way to Hold a Chicken

Pittsboro, NC -- Thinking about starting your own backyard farm? Well, look no further! The experts at the Livestock Conservancy are an incredible resource for anything you might want to know related to farming. For your first lesson: how to hold a chicken.

The Livestock Conservancy is a non-profit dedicated to saving endangered breeds of livestock and poultry dubbed Heritage Breeds.

Just recently they have partnered with the U.S. Postal Service on a stamp series that pays tribute to these Heritage breeds. The conservancy, along with the USPS, is celebrating the first day of issue of these stamps on May 17th at George Washingtons Mount Vernon. The Heritage breed stamps are currently available for pre-purchase on the USPS website.

USPS Heritage Breed Stamps will be available starting May 17th.



If you would like to support their work, find out more at www.livestockconservancy.org.

Make sure to watch the Localish video dedicated to their full story: Fighting Extinction on American Farms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Riley Fox story: '20/20' unveils new details in Wilmington girl's death
Bolingbrook teen dies from COVID 2 days after diagnosis
3 killed after blast near Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County
3,321 COVID cases, 36 deaths reported
Norwegian Cruise Line threatens to skip Florida's ports
CPD sergeant allegedly took bribe from diver who found Rizzo's wedding ring in Belmont Harbor
Parents, attorney respond to guilty verdict in Rome officer killing
Show More
WATCH: Easy roasted tomato salsa recipe by Bar Chido's Chef Munoz
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier: CPD
Video shows Army trainee hijacking SC school bus with kids on board
Kidde recalls thousands of smoke detectors
Chicago doctor helps fight COVID in India: 'It's terrible'
More TOP STORIES News