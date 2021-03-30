localish

The 'Sandwich Hero' helps Pennsylvania's homeless

By Beccah Hendrickson
HATFIELD, PA -- Lou Farrell started "Bread Drop", an initiative to feed the homeless around New Jersey and Pennsylvania, in response to the pandemic.

The Hatfield native receives help from community members to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and he delivers them to the organizations that help the homeless in Philadelphia, the suburbs, and South Jersey.


Chester Eastside in Chester, Pennsylvania, is one of Farrell's frequent drop off sites. Lou and his team have delivered more than 100,000 sandwiches to the homeless since the pandemic.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hatfield townshipmore in commonwpvifeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Therapy Dogs provide support to COVID-19 vaccine site workers
Girls Auto Clinic makes a right turn to add 'she-can-ic' to car-care glossary
'Back-alley' pizza raises thousands for charities
Indulge at Lucettegrace for Tasty Treats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Witness in George Floyd case: 'I witnessed a murder' | LIVE
Alleged Home Depot gunman killed in Chicago police shooting ID'd
Pharrell speaks out after cousin killed in shooting at Virginia Beach oceanfront
Daily Herald sales exec drowns trying to save 2 kids in Florida
COVID Illinois: Vaccine efforts expand as other metrics rise
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
Mike Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run
Show More
5 killed in 2 separate I-290 wrong-way crashes in Chicago, Forest Park
New documentary examines murder of Michael Jordan's father
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
Timeline of Deshuan Watson lawsuits, accusing Texans QB of misconduct
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, PM showers Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News