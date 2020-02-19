bite size

'Secret BBQ Sauce' Brings the Customers to Bo Daddy's BBQ

Looking for new BBQ options in Downtown LA? Wait no more, Bo Daddy's BBQ is filling the void and grabbing the attention of many patrons from all over. Opened for only a few months, Bo Daddy's is already claiming to have the best barbecue in Los Angeles.

"I'm serving love on a plate," says owner, John Spiva, who also goes by the name Bo Daddy. He says the smells and tastes of BBQ remind him of good times with friends and family when he lived in Upstate New York.

Now he's ready to share that same kind of passion with a unique take on BBQ for those looking to try something new.

Whether you've never had good BBQ or looking to expand your taste pallet, this new Downtown joint is firing up the grill reinventing America's beloved comfort food.

"All our sides are made from scratch, we do macaroni and cheese, collard greens, baked beans, mango coleslaw something I made up and potato salad," Spiva raves.

Spiva touts his BBQ sauces, one made of tomato and another mustard based - as the secret ingredients to the delicious success of Bo Daddy's.

Whether you've never had good BBQ or looking to expand your taste pallet, this new Downtown joint is firing up the grill reinventing America's beloved comfort food.

Follow them on Instagram: Bo Daddy's IG
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesbbqfyi bbqbite sizelocalishamerican food
BITE SIZE
Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine's Day
Chicago's Only Haitian Restaurant
Learn how to pull mozzarella at this cheese making class
Alicia's secret ingredient is cooking with "lots of love."
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What Rod Blagojevich whispered in the silence of a plane ride from prison
Rod Blagojevich thanks Trump for 'giving daughters their father back'
Before and after: Rod Blagojevich's family photographed together after 7 years
Rogers Park community creates youth library at Loyola Park Field House
4 injured in Aurora crash after shooting prompts police chase
Pritzker budget proposes more spending for education, DCFS in budget address
SWAT team speaks out after video captures dangerous Lake Michigan rescue
Show More
Police report several people shot to death in Germany
Wikileaks founder allegedly offered pardon by Trump if he clears Russia: laywer
Rapper Pop Smoke killed in CA shooting: Sources
Late night host Jimmy Kimmel talks new show, book
Man chained relative to pole in Rockdale basement for weeks
More TOP STORIES News