abc13 plus el campo wharton

World's largest RV park swimming pool becomes popular destination for families during pandemic

EL CAMPO, Texas -- El Campo Lost Lagoon was famous before it even started.

The property in El Campo, Texas was once home to the world's largest backyard swimming pool.

A family built the pool for $2.5 million. It holds nearly 700,000 gallons of water, has a 21-feet-long boulder water slide, a 50-feet-long lazy river, six waterfalls, two hot tubs, and two outdoor bars.

The family sold the property in 2016, and the El Campo Lost Lagoon was born.

The current owners spent 18 months turning the property into a luxury RV resort with more than 200 RV sites.

Everyone who stays can enjoy what is now the world's largest RV park swimming pool!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc13 plus el campo whartontravelswimmingpoolktrklocalishsecretly awesome
ABC13 PLUS EL CAMPO WHARTON
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 14,612 COVID-19 cases, 168 deaths
Madigan denies wrongdoing after confidant, ex-ComEd CEO charged
Morton's Steakhouse closes original Chicago location
Wrigley Field designated National Historic Landmark
CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance advising against travel
Bobby Brown's 28-year-old son Bobby Jr. dies
Chicago father hopes for recovery after shooting wounds son, 5
Show More
IN reports 7,420 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths
IL Facebook users can still file claims as part of settlement
Disturbing new details in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Garrett Popcorn coming to Chicago area grocery stores
Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Naya Rivera's drowning
More TOP STORIES News