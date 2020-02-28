The Pennsylvania Sled Dog Club held its 35th annual "Tug Hill" challenge in Mannsville, New York, the 35th year of the event.
It's the snowiest place of East of the Rocky Mountains and dogs of various breeds participated.
The challenge is a sprint race that is a mile long for each dog pulling the sled. There are peewee classes for the kids and classes that range from one dog to eight.
Racers say that the Challenge is the highlight of their dog's day.
The Pennsylvania Sled Dog Club's Tug Hill Challenge is a race link none other
