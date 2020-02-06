Now you can have a tattoo artist ink your entire wedding

'Til death do us part has dual meaning for Robert Fiore aka The Wedding Tattooer.

The Wedding Tattooer turns your normal wedding keepsake into a forever memory. Not only does he tattoo the bride and groom, but Fiore will also tattoo wedding guests as part of the reception. His ink work creates a lasting memory of the moment for all.

The Wedding Tattooer | Red Lotus Tattoo Company | Facebook | Instagram
308 W Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tattooall goodweddinglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LPHS students stage sit-in amid ongoing misconduct investigations
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow falls across area
Man charged in shooting on CTA Blue Line train
Woman charged in stabbing of street musician on Loop Red Line platform
Man shot by police after standoff in Riverside park
Man body-slammed by Chicago police sues city, officer
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
Show More
How to watch the New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC
Naperville bans sale of dogs, cats from commercial breeders
Chicago Auto Show: Media Preview Day
ICE agent shoots man in face during deportation fight
Chicago boxing club keeps at-risk youth off the street and in shape
More TOP STORIES News