localish

There's love in every bite at Yhannes House of Cheesecake

CLAYTON, N.J. -- Tiffany and Yhanne Battle's marriage was sealed over a scratch-made cheesecake.

Now, that cheesecake is the basis for their business, Yhanne's House of Cheesecakes in Clayton, New Jersey.



They knew each other from high school, but they didn't start dating until they reconnected later in life and a cheesecake at the end of the date led to a partnership in both life and business.

They started with four flavors and now have more than fifty; with Snickers Chunk Cheesecake, Chocolate Drizzle Cheesecake, and Banana Pudding as the most popular.

For Valentine's Day, they're baking up their specials, including Strawberry Cheesecake, plus a new addition, Brownie Red Velvet.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clayton boroughfyi dessertwpvibite sizebe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
Hospital staff gets a Philly Pretzel thank you after life-saving treatment
Artist sculpts lifelike figurines of Black heroes throughout American history
Capturing Chinatowns' most stylish seniors
Poem goes viral after Harris becomes VP, inspiring young girls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,785 new COVID cases, 24 deaths
Gov. Pritzker gives budget address as partisan battle brews
FOID card delays leave some on edge as carjacking cases surge
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
Chicago garbage collection could be delayed as snow persists
Arrest made after Nicki Minaj's father died in hit-and-run
Are you falling out of love with your job?
Show More
VIDEO: Trump Plaza reduced to pile of rubble in Atlantic City
Chicago firefighter among 3 hurt in Kenwood high-rise fire
Volunteers help clear snow around essential community market
Trump calls McConnell 'political hack' following impeachment speech
What to know about Biden's $15 minimum wage proposal
More TOP STORIES News