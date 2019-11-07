bite size

These Are the Secret Menu Items At Monty's Good Burger You HAVE to Try

Monty's Good Burger is a legendary, plant-based, Vegan, burger chain... but did you know they have a super-secret menu!? The secret menu items include, the dog pile fries, the dodgerberry shake and the cherry orange ice cream float. If you are feeling super adventurous add your tots or fries to your burger for a dog pile between the buns. Many of these menu items were created by customers so feel free to upgrade your favorite bite at Monty's and you may see it added to the secret menu permanently.



Check out more menu options here: montysgoodburger.com
Follow them on Instagram @montysgoodburger
Related topics:
echo parkbite sizeamerican foodburgerslocalish
BITE SIZE
