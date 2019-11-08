Best friend entrepreneurs start their own children empowerment network

They may only be 13 years old, but best friends Saniya-Symone Scott and Kamryn Johnson already run their own companies!

Both girls give back to the community through their apparel and jewelry brands, Kam Kouture and Symone's Stones.

They were each recently awarded mayoral proclamations from the City of Houston. Now, they've created a children's empowerment network to inspire other kids to become leaders and entrepreneurs, too!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonentrepreneurshipbusinessmoney
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police question story of uncle killed by man sexually assaulting niece
Former LAPD chief named interim CPD superintendent
Nurse charged in 1999 cold case beating death of McHenry woman
Chicago mobsters who stole Marlborough diamond planning 45-carat reunion?
'He took my childhood': Victim of Lake Park HS volunteer coach speaks out
Former patient sues Elgin mental health facility worker
Boy, 14, shot in head in Albany Park after high school dance
Show More
Woman says she cleaned up after boyfriend killed his fiancee
CPS' enrollment drops by 6K students
Retiring Bulls PA announcer reflects on storied career
Above and Beyond family Recovery Center offers free rehab programs
United Center raises the game for concession foods
More TOP STORIES News