84-year-old League City powerlifter inspiring people decades younger than him

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- John McVeigh first got into lifting weights after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in his 60s. Now the 84-year-old is shattering records as a powerlifter, able to deadlift 300 pounds without breaking a sweat.

"He doesn't brag about it. He won't talk about it. He just comes in here and does his work," Warehouse Gym owner Zach McVey said.

McVeigh hopes to keep competing on the biggest stages.

"At my age, there are very few people I grew up with that are even still around, much less can do anything. I can still do almost as much as I could when I was 50. It allows you to overcome obstacles because you're physically able to do it. You can't think about it, you've got to be doing it," McVeigh said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
league citypumpedexercisegymktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot says city could return to Phase 3 rules with sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
Mysterious couple found after drone captures stunning photo in Lincoln Park
IL reports 3,113 new coronavirus cases, with 22 deaths
Trump dismisses pandemic, rips Fauci as 'disaster' in campaign call
36 shot, 8 killed in weekend violence
Debate commission meets today to talk possible rule changes
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
Show More
CPD rescues man dangling from Trump Tower
Union Station makes voting as easy as commuting
Mayor Lightfoot's budget proposal reportedly features property tax increase, layoffs
Russian officers charged in hacking scheme targeting Olympics, business
'Our America: Living While Black' tackles health care disparities
More TOP STORIES News