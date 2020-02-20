Secret bar has cheapest beers in Houston

HOUSTON -- Valhalla, which was founded by graduate students in 1971, is a bar located beneath the chemistry building on the campus of Rice University in Houston, Texas.

It's known for cheap beer and quirky traditions, but its purpose extends well beyond a cold beverage.

The goal of Valhalla is to offer the Rice community a place to network, interact, share ideas and come together.

Plus, find out why the staff at Valhalla purposely leaves negative reviews on the bar's Yelp and Google pages!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrice universitybarbeer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thieves target Louis Vuitton, H&M on Mag Mile: CPD
No bond for man charged in sexual assault of toddler at River North restaurant
Dog found abandoned in trash bag in Willow Springs
What Rod Blagojevich whispered in the silence of a plane ride from prison
Suspect who fatally shot man in CTA tunnel arrested in Oak Brook: CPD
North Chicago HS threats prompt Dis. 187 officials to cancel classes
'I broke no laws': Rod Blagojevich maintains his innocence
Show More
Officer hospitalized after being dragged by vehicle on NW Side: CPD
Homan Square fire leaves man seriously hurt after jumping from 2nd floor: Chicago fire
Chicago artist creates Quinceañera Archives to look at celebration into womanhood
Chicago police investigating carjackings, armed robberies Wednesday night
3 women charged with beating, robbing man in Lincoln Park: police
More TOP STORIES News