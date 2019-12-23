This Bay Area Street Transforms into a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays

Over 50 years ago, the Liner Family started a holiday tradition that had people coming in droves to Eucalyptus Street. Each year, 50 homes get decked out for the holidays to create a Winter Wonderland in the Bay Area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 charged after SUV with 3 children inside stolen in West Ridge
Man to appear in court on gun charge after 13 shot in Englewood
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Dance program teaches social-emotional skills in Chicago schools
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
38 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago over holiday weekend
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Show More
Father stabbed son to death in Lakeview home, prosecutors say
Couple turned away by hotel's 'No Kankakee guests' policy files lawsuit
MSI offering free admission to Ill. residents on select days in Jan., Feb.
Man wanted for questioning in death of 49ers player's brother
Ind. conservation officials searching for person who fatally shot bald eagle
More TOP STORIES News