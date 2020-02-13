Spanish teacher calls himself the Beyoncé of Bellaire High School

BELLAIRE, Texas -- Dr. Trevor Boffone is the Beyoncé of Bellaire High School in the Houston area.

He has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram - all because of his viral dance moves in the classroom.

Dr. Boffone wanted a way to connect with his students and asked them to teach him some dance moves like the ones seen on Dubsmash and TikTok.

And in just six weeks, he racked up 50,000 followers. Now he has millions of views and followers around the country!

"We're in class and he'll be like, 'If you finish your work on time and do it right, then you can go and dance.' And that just motivates us to get our work done," a student said.

Dr. Boffone said he loves what this unique teaching tactic has done to his students and the pride they have when they come to class.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bellaireviral videohigh schooldancesocial media
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows moments before Metra train hits car on SW Side, injuring 4
Chicago weather: Several inches of snow blankets area
It's safe to shop, eat in Chicago's Chinatown amid COVID-19 concerns: local health officials
Senn HS students stage sit-in over teacher's alleged discriminatory remarks
3 students hospitalized after taking Xanax at a West Side school: Chicago fire
Fallen CPD commander memorialized 2 years after fatal shooting
Show More
Woman grazed by bullet on face while driving said police were dismissive of incident
Valentine's Day Quick Tip: Financial infidelity
NBA All-Star Game: Everything you need to know
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Illinois flu numbers double in recent years, impacting young people harder than before
More TOP STORIES News